San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect

By Christian Blood
April 10, 2023 1:15PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery on the South Side.

Surveillance video shows the suspect accused of pulling a gun and stealing merchandise from a hardware store at IH-35 and S. Zarzamora St.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the man pictured above you are urged to contact the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

