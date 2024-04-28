KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Two dead, four wounded during shootout at Market Square

By Don Morgan
April 28, 2024 3:26PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2024 came to a deadly conclusion early Sunday morning.

San Antonio Police say 2 people were killed, 4 other injured when a shooting broke out just after midnight at Market Square.

Two young men, one 20-years-old, the other 18, reportedly started shooting at each other near a stage in the crowded 100 block of Concho Alley.

Officers at the scene say that they heard a gunshot, then saw the 18-year-old running away.

KSAT- 12 reports police began chasing him and at some point opened fire on the man.

He was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the second man was brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds and later died.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Police report that 4 other people were injured in the shootout but at this point it’s not known if they were injured by one of the two deceased men or by police gunfire.

The injured victim’s names haven’t been released but they are reported to be between the ages of 23 to 36-years-old.

An attendee at the event was taking video as the shooting began. The video shows crowds of people gathered and then ducking or running as shots are fired. Officers can be seen running towards the shooting as more rounds are fired.

Police are still investigating and haven’t determined why the men started shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

