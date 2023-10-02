KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Two injured in East Side drive-by, search for shooter underway

By Don Morgan
October 2, 2023 5:49AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Two injured in East Side drive-by, search for shooter underway
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital after the were shot in a drive-by on the East side Sunday night.

San Antonio Police say the shooting happened at around 11 o’clock in the 200 block of G Street.

A man in his 20’s and a woman in her 30’s were standing outside of a home when someone in a dark colored vehicle rolled up and started shooting.

The man was shot in the head while the woman was hit in the leg.

They were both transported to a hospital where the man is listed in critical condition. The woman is said to be in stable condition.

Police say they have not made any arrests and they are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

More about:
Crime
drive by
east side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI