San Antonio Police: Two injured in East Side drive-by, search for shooter underway

Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital after the were shot in a drive-by on the East side Sunday night.

San Antonio Police say the shooting happened at around 11 o’clock in the 200 block of G Street.

A man in his 20’s and a woman in her 30’s were standing outside of a home when someone in a dark colored vehicle rolled up and started shooting.

The man was shot in the head while the woman was hit in the leg.

They were both transported to a hospital where the man is listed in critical condition. The woman is said to be in stable condition.

Police say they have not made any arrests and they are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.