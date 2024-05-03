San Antonio Police: Two people shot while leaving West Side apartment complex, search for shooter underway

Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting at a West Side apartment complex.

San Antonio Police say it happened at the Westmount at Three Fountain Apartments on Pipers Creek Street at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A man and a woman were leaving the woman’s apartment when someone started shooting.

The man was hit several times and is in critical condition. The woman was hit as well but police say her she suffered non-life threatening wounds.

The shooter ran off after shooting the couple and hasn’t been located.

Police didn’t offer a description of the shooter but did say the victims know who it is.

This is a developing story. KTSA News will provide updates when more information is released.