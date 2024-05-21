KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Two teens in critical condition following drive-by near downtown

By Don Morgan
May 21, 2024 5:38AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Two teens in critical condition following drive-by near downtown
Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drive-by shooting in the downtown area sends two teens to the hospital.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 8:15 p.m. Monday night near Rigsby Avenue and MLK Drive.

Five teenagers were reportedly driving around and playing with guns that shoot water pellets. But at some point, someone with a real gun pulled up and started shooting.

The teens then sped off, eventually waving down a police officer at East Commerce Street.

Two of the teens were shot in the upper torso and are reported to be in critical condition.

Police say they have no information about the shooter but the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide and update when more information is available.

More about:
Crime
Downtown San Antonio
drive by
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
2

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
3

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County
4

NWS: Thunderstorms likely Thursday, large hail greatest threat
5

Two workers hurt in accident at construction site on Northwest Side, both hospitalized in serious condition