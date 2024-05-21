San Antonio Police: Two teens in critical condition following drive-by near downtown

Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drive-by shooting in the downtown area sends two teens to the hospital.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 8:15 p.m. Monday night near Rigsby Avenue and MLK Drive.

Five teenagers were reportedly driving around and playing with guns that shoot water pellets. But at some point, someone with a real gun pulled up and started shooting.

The teens then sped off, eventually waving down a police officer at East Commerce Street.

Two of the teens were shot in the upper torso and are reported to be in critical condition.

Police say they have no information about the shooter but the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide and update when more information is available.