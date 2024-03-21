San Antonio Police: Two thieves rob armored truck at gunpoint on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating an armored truck robbery that happened on the Northeast side Wednesday morning.

Officers say it was just before 10 a.m. when the truck stopped in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

Two people in a vehicle parked behind the truck, got out, and held up the truck employees at gunpoint.

The crooks reportedly told the employees to get on their knees while they grabbed some cash then sped away.

There’s no word on ow much money they got away with.

Police say the truck employees couldn’t provide a description of the vehicle the thieves were in as the robbery happened quickly.

No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

SAPD is asking anyone who may have information on the robbery to call 210-207-0300.