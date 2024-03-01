San Antonio Police: Two vehicle crash sends two people to the hospital, blocks Northside on-ramp

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery crash on Interstate 281.

Police say the crash happened at around 3 a.m. Friday near the 281 Loop 410 West interchange.

Officers are still investigating how the crash happened but what they do know is that two vehicles were invloved. One of them rolled over several times, the other burst into flames.

Police say two people in the rolled vehicle are in the hospital. One of them is in critical condition while the other is said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, whoever was in the vehicle that caught fire got out of the car and ran off. They haven’t been located.

The crash caused the closure of the on-ramp from 281 Northbound from Loop 410.

