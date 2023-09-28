San Antonio Police: Two wounded in shootout at Southwest side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shootout at a Southwest side restaurant.

It happened at the Jack in the Box location in the 3800 block of South Zarzamora just before 1 o’clock Thursday morning.

Police tell KSAT-12 that a man got into an altercation with two other men in the parking lot.

The argument escalated to the point that guns were pulled and shots were fired.

The driver of the car wasn’t hit but the passenger took a bullet to the neck. The other man was shot in the back.

Both wounded men are in the hospital.

Police are still investigating and are working to determine what started the altercation.

No names have been released.