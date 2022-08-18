San Antonio Police vehicle hit while officers investigate fatal hit and run

Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting a fatal hit and run on the Southwest side.

It happened at around 10 P.M. Wednesday when a man was crossing in the 8100 block of SW Loop 410.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and whoever hit him didn’t stop.

Then at some point during the investigation, one of the police vehicles on the scene was rear ended by another car.

No officers were in the cruiser but the people in the car were brought to the hospital to be evaluated. No word on whether or not the driver will be charged.

The name and age of the hit and run victim haven’t been released and police are still searching for the driver who hit him.