San Antonio Police: Vehicle owner shoots at thieves who were trying to break into his car at Northwest Side Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who spotted a group of thieves trying to break into his car put a stop to the crime when he started shooting.

San Antonio Police tell FOX 29 that the man was walking out of the Home Depot store near De Zavala Road at around 3 P.M. Wednesday when he reportedly spotted several people trying to get into his vehicle.

One of the thieves allegedly reached for his gun and that’s when the vehicle owner pulled his weapon.

He fired a couple of rounds at the thieves and they began to run away.

The thieves jumped into a car and tried to drive off but they hit some other vehicles in the process.

They jumped out of the getaway car and ran to another vehicle that police believe was being driven by an accomplice.

There were no reports of any injuries and police are still searching for the suspected thieves.

We will provide more details as they become available.