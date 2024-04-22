San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side

Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after a car involved in a two-vehicle collision ended up running into her as she walked on a West side sidewalk.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

That’s where a driver was waiting to turn into a parking lot but didn’t see an oncoming vehicle as he began his turn.

The two vehicles collided and one of them was pushed up onto the sidewalk and ran over the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name hasn’t been released.

One of the drivers was brought to a hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

KTSA News will update this story when more details are released.