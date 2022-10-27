San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side.

Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.

Police say the clerk could not open the register and then started to panic. Investigators say the man then walked behind the register and took the money box underneath the register and ran off.

The amount of money taken is unknown, and a search for the man after the robbery came up with nothing.

San Antonio police say the robbery happened on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

All tips are anonymous and can be made by calling 210-224-STOP.

