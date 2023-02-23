San Antonio police warning of phone scam demanding money for ‘flagged’ accounts

woman holding mobile phone with incoming call from unknown caller

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants you to be aware of a phone scam going around that you should not fall for.

It happens when an unknown person posing as law enforcement calls and says you have accounts that have been ”flagged for purchasing suspicious equipment.”

The suspect may ask you to pay a fee or bill through payment apps or via gift cards. Unless you have a prior arrangement with a company, this should cause concern on who you are speaking to.

SAPD wants to remind you it will never contact you over financial status or ask you to pay a fee over the phone. In fact, police will never ask for personal information during a phone call, such as driver’s license or Social Security number.

The scam could also involve a ”spoof” phone number that appears on your caller ID, but that is not the actual number.

If you believe to be a victim of a similar case, please call SAPD’s non-emergency number – 210-207-7273, to make a police report.