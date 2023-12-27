KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: West Side bar fights ends with three in custody, one in the hospital

By Don Morgan
December 27, 2023 6:49AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A bar fight on San Antonio’s West Side sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.

KSAT-12 is reporting the disturbance was called in just before 2 A.M. from the 151 Saloon on Westover Hills Drive.

San Antonio police were told a fight broke out.

A woman at the scene had a cut on her hand. She was brought to a hospital where she is in stable condition.

Officers were told two people reportedly involved in the fight fired a gunshot in the parking lot as they sped off.

Police were able to locate the pair. They found a knife and a gun in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, another woman, believed to have been involved in the fight was detained at the scene.

The names of those taken into custody and the charges they are facing haven’t been released.

This is a developing story.

