San Antonio Police: West Side hit and run victim in critical condition, search for driver underway
February 5, 2024 7:47AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run on the city’s West Side.
Police say it happened just after 1 A.M. Monday in the 6500 block of Old Highway 90.
Two people, a man and a woman, were walking on the side of the road when the man was hit.
Police say the impact knocked him into a grassy area several feet away and whoever was driving the vehicle that hit him did not stop.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.
A description of the vehicle wasn’t provided and police say when they locate the driver, they will likely be charged with failure to stop and render aid.
The investigation continues.
More about: