San Antonio Police: West Side hit and run victim in critical condition, search for driver underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run on the city’s West Side.

Police say it happened just after 1 A.M. Monday in the 6500 block of Old Highway 90.

Two people, a man and a woman, were walking on the side of the road when the man was hit.

Police say the impact knocked him into a grassy area several feet away and whoever was driving the vehicle that hit him did not stop.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.

A description of the vehicle wasn’t provided and police say when they locate the driver, they will likely be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation continues.