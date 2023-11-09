San Antonio Police: West Side resident saved from pit bull attack by neighbor

Close up view looking into the sad eyes of a Staffordshire bull Terrier dog contained within a kennel.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is being called a hero after rescuing a neighbor who was being attacked by two dogs.

FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 8:30 Wednesday night in the 100 block of South San Gabriel Road.

Police say the two pit bulls got through a hole in the fence and attacked the 30 year-old man.

A neighbor saw what was happening and ran inside to get his gun. He came back and fired several shots at the dogs. Both pit bulls were killed while the man who was attacked was brought to a hospital with severe wounds to his legs.

Police say the man likely would have died had the neighbor not taken action.

The neighbor will not face any charges but the dog’s owner may be held criminally responsible for the attacks.

This is a developing story.