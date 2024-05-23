Woman arrested for robbing Northeast Side convenience store admits to other crimes, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was arrested for holding up a Northeast Side convenience store has admitted she’s no robbery rookie.

San Antonio police say 28-year-old Gabriela Ramirez robbed the 7-11 at Eisenhauer and I-35 Wednesday.

Her bad idea started when she tried to conceal her identity by putting a plastic bag over her head, clearly ignoring the warnings printed on most bags about putting them over your head.

When she jumped over the counter, the clerk tried to stop her but Ramirez reportedly told the employee that she had a gun.

Ramirez then ran out of the store and drove off in a black pickup.

Police say the robbery was caught on the store’s security cameras and they were able to identify Ramirez.

While police were questioning her about the robbery, she is reported to have told them she had committed three other robberies.

She’s been arrested for aggravated robbery and several other charges.