San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Southeast side resident is recovering after she was shot by car thieves Monday morning.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 5 A.M. in the 200 block of Hatcher Drive.

When the victim and her brother reportedly heard someone breaking into a neighbor’s vehicle, they went to the living room window to investigate.

They spotted the thieves and the victim’s brother went outside to confront the thieves.

But, the thieves were armed and shot at the man.

The bullet missed him, hitting his sister in the abdomen instead.

She has been brought to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the thieves ran off and haven’t been located.

The investigation continues.