San Antonio Police: woman hurt in hit and run on the North Side, search for driver continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a hit and run that sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning.

Officers say the woman was about to cross Larkspur Drive at around 3 o’clock when she was hit.

The driver who hit her didn’t stop.

The woman was transported to the hospital and there is no update on her condition.

Police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle that hit her but they will continue investigating.

The driver who hit the woman is facing charges of failure to stop and render aid.