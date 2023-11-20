KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Woman injured in shooting outside North side bar

By Don Morgan
November 20, 2023 7:16AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting outside a Northside bar.

Police say they were called to Mi Amores Nightclub at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say two groups of women were fighting as the bar was closing down.

At some point, police says someone in a white truck fired a gun into the crowd.

One of the women involved in the fight was hit in the leg when the bullet ricocheted. Investigators say she was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police say there have been no arrests in the shooting and the investigation continues.

