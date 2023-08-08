San Antonio Police: Woman intentionally hits man with a car during argument, victim hospitalized with a broken leg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lover’s quarrel took a dangerous turn on San Antonio’s West side.

Police tell KSAT-12 that they were called to the 1500 block of South Elmendorf Street at around 10 P.M. Monday.

That’s where a man and a woman had been in an argument but when the woman got in a car to drive away, she intentionally hit the man.

The 68-year-old suffered a broken leg and was brought to a nearby hospital.

Officers says the woman, who is also in her 60’s, has been on the run ever since.

No word on what charges the woman will face once police locate her.