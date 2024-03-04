San Antonio Police: Woman killed in hit and run on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a driver on the West Side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that at around 1 a.m. Monday, the woman was hit by someone in a SUV on the Loop 410 access road near West Military and Culebra.

A witness tells police the driver ran over the woman and kept on going.

Police say she may have been hit by another vehicle as well.

Investigators are trying to determine if the woman ran into the road or if she jumped off a flyover before being hit by the first vehicle.

Her name hasn’t been released and police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the SUV that hit her has not been provided.

KTSA News will update this story when more details are released.