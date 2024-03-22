San Antonio Police: Woman rescued after being swept away by rushing storm water, firefighters search tunnel for second person

(SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a tragedy that seems to occur every time a heavy storm rolls through San Antonio.

A homeless person gets swept away by rushing rain water in a drainage area.

Police say it’s happened again, this time near Babcock Road and Leming Drive.

The call came in at around 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman from the water. She says she was sleeping in the drainage area and that someone who was with her was swept away as well.

Firefighters began searching for that person by walking through the tunnel that ends up at Woodlawn Avenue. At this point, no one else has been located.

The woman who was rescued was brought to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.