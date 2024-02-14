San Antonio Police: Woman runs into street, hit by pickup on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a driver in a pickup Tuesday night.

It happened at around 10 P.M. at South Zarzamora and Vickers.

The woman was hit after reportedly running into the street.

Police say the driver did stop, but they are being checked out for possibly driving while intoxicated.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.