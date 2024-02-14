KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Woman runs into street, hit by pickup on Southwest Side

By Don Morgan
February 14, 2024 6:28AM CST
San Antonio Police: Woman runs into street, hit by pickup on Southwest Side
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a driver in a pickup Tuesday night.

It happened at around 10 P.M. at South Zarzamora and Vickers.

The woman was hit after reportedly running into the street.

Police say the driver did stop, but they are being checked out for possibly driving while intoxicated.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.

