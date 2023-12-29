San Antonio Police: Woman shot by ex-boyfriend at West Side apartment complex

Source: YouTube

Update:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has died after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.

San Antonio police say that the victim had gone to her ex’s apartment on Vista Ridge Drive at around 9:30 Thursday night.

But her ex’s new girlfriend was there as well, and the women got into a fight.

It was during the altercation that the woman’s ex pulled a gun and shot her.

She was hit in the hand and chest and later died .

The 25 year-old victim has not been identified.

Police say her ex, 27 year-old Ryan Walser, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation continues.

Original post:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.

San Antonio police tell KSAT-12 that the victim had gone to her ex’s apartment on Vista Ridge Drive at around 9:30 P.M. Thursday.

She had gone there to pick up some personal items.

But her ex’s new girlfriend was there as well, and the women got into a fight.

It was during the altercation that the woman’s ex pulled a gun and shot her.

She was hit in the hand and chest and is reported to be in critical condition.

The man and his girlfriend have been detained by police but what, if any charges they will face haven’t been released.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.