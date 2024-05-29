KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Woman shot in leg in West Side drive-by, shooter still on the run

By Don Morgan
May 29, 2024 6:37AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for whoever shot a woman in a drive-by on the West Side.

Officers say it happened at a home on Calle Valencia at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was reported to be sitting on her front porch with some family members when someone in a car rolled by and started shooting.

The woman, whose name and age haven’t been released, was shot in the leg. Police say there were no other injuries.

There’s been no description of the vehicle the shooter was in.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

 

