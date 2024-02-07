San Antonio Police: Woman shot in the face while standing outside East Side store

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTO NIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a woman in the face Tuesday evening.

KENS 5 reports the shooting happened at around 5 P.M. in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Avenue.

The victim, a woman reported to be in her 30’s or 40’s was waiting for food outside Coliseum Meat Market and Grocery when someone in a dark colored vehicle rolled up and began shooting. Police say multiple shots were fired but the woman was the only one hit.

The victim was brought to the hospital and at last report was in stable condition.

Police report that even though a lot of people witnessed the shooting, they don’t have a lot of information that helps their investigation.

KTSA will provide updates to this story as they become available.