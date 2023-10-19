KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash

By Don Morgan
October 19, 2023 4:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for three persons of interest connected to a fatal shooting outside of a Northeast side car wash.

KSAT- 12 reports police were called to the 4200 block of North Foster Road at around 7:30 Wednesday night.

That’s where a woman in her late 20’s or early 30’s was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

She died at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say they don’t have anyone in custody but they’re searching for three men they say are connected to the shooting.

A description of the men hasn’t been provided and investigators are still working to discover a motive.

This is a developing story and we will have more details has they become available.

