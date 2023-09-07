San Antonio Police: Woman shot while driving on Southeast Side, shooter on the run

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for the person who shot a woman as she drove on a Southeast Side street Thursday morning.

Investigators say the victim was driving in the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue at around 1 o’clock when someone in a white Dodge truck shot her twice in the chest.

Investigators say the woman is in stable condition at a hospital, although her name is not being released.

Police say the shooter sped off after opening fire and they have not been located.

This is developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.