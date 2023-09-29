San Antonio Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend in her West side apartment hospitalized, listed in serious condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing on the West side.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that the woman was stabbed by her boyfriend at her West Commerce Street apartment at around 2 o’clock Friday morning.

The victim was brought to an area hospital with a stab wound to her kidneys and is reported to be in serious condition. She was able to tell police who stabbed her.

Police are still trying to piece together why the man stabbed the woman. He was no longer at the scene when police arrived and hasn’t been located.

We will provide more details as they become available.