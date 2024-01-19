San Antonio Police: Wrong-way driver investigated for possible DWI after head-on crash on I-10

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a head-on crash that was caused by a driver who may have been operating his vehicle while under the influence.

Investigators say it happened at around 2:30 A.M. Friday on I-10.

Someone called police to report a wrong way driver near Boerne Stage Road. The wrong-way driver managed to get to Vance Jackson Road, where they collided head-on with another vehicle.

Police say the wrong-way driver is being assessed for possible DWI while the driver in the car they hit was brought to the hospital. There’s been no word on their condition.

The wrong-way driver’s name hasn’t been released.