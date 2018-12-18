San Antonio porch pirates arrested for stealing a high end guitar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio residents have been arrested for stealing a high-end guitar from a front porch.

Officer Carloz Ortiz says SAPD arrested 36 year old Nadja Essler and 38 year old Isaac Lagunas.

The theft was captured by the homeowners surveillance camera and some detective work revealed that Essler was actually working as a seasonal UPS employee.

Police believe she scoped out the home after delivering the package.

Ortiz says homeowners all over the city have reported that they were victims of similar crimes. He recommends having packages delivered at your place of work or utilize Amazon Locker to keep your packages from being stolen.