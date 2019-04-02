San Antonio Pothole Patrol sets repair goal for April

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Pothole Patrol. A group of experts in the repair of…potholes has set out to accomplish a lofty goal this month.

Paul Berry with the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements tells us they are planning to repair 10,000 potholes during the month of April.

Berry says the city experiences it’s fair share of potholes.

“The extreme heat causes the asphalt to expand. When it rains, the water gets under the pavement which gets into the base. Over time, with the moisture and heavy traffic, a pothole will form.”

Berry says if you see a pothole, call 3-1-1 and report it. The Pothole Patrol will come out and repair it, usually within 2 business days.