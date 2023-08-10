KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Public Works: East Bexar County road closed while crews repair sinkhole

By Don Morgan
August 10, 2023 7:33AM CDT
San Antonio Public Works: East Bexar County road closed while crews repair sinkhole
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A road in East Bexar County will be closed until tomorrow afternoon, due to a giant sinkhole.

San Antonio Public Works reports they were told of the sinkhole in the 5800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road at around 9:30 Thursday night.

The hole was caused when a storm pipe collapsed.

Public Works says that section of the road will be closed while the damage is being repaired. The plan is to re-open the road by 5 o’clock Friday afternoon.

