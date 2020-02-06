      Weather Alert

San Antonio Rampage sold, moving to Nevada

Dennis Foley
Feb 6, 2020 @ 3:47pm
The San Antonio Rampage take on the Texas Stars at AT&T Center on April 12, 2019. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Spurs Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday it has sold its American Hockey League franchise, the San Antonio Rampage, to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

The Spurs said in a statement the Rampage will finish their current season at the AT&T Center before moving to Nevada for the 2020-21 season.

We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” said SS&E CEO RC Buford. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”

