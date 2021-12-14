San Antonio real estate in Nov. 2021: Home buying down, avg. price is up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Board of Realtors released the November report showing that home buying in the Alamo City was down compared to last year and that prices are rising.
The report showed that just over 3,000 homes were sold in Nov., down 4% from 2020, while the average price has jumped 17% to $359,545 and the median price has appreciated by 19% to $307,200.
“As we approach the end of the year we are beginning to see a glance into what the 2022 housing market may look like,” said Chairman Cher Miculka. “A trend we have witnessed this quarter is more new listings hitting the San Antonio market, which means more inventory for prospective buyers. November reported 3,323 new listings and 5,437 active listings.”
In San Antonio, SABOR said that homes spent 32 days on the market on average and that 99.5% of home sold were for the listed price. That number is up from 98.2% last year.
In Bexar County, the report shows that there was a 6.5% decrease in homes sold compared to last year and that the price rose by 15.4% to $335,071 and the median appreciation rose by 18.7% to $292,000.
Total home sales in Texas rose by 2.3%, saw an increase in price by 15.2% up to $387,338 with 98.9% of those home sold at the listed price.