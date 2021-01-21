      Weather Alert

San Antonio receives $46.7M in federal funds for emergency rental assistance programs

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 21, 2021 @ 1:21am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -As many San Antonio families struggle financially because of the pandemic, they may be able to get help paying the rent. The City of San Antonio has received $46.7 million in funding from the U. S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance programs under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

The funds must be used to help eligible households that are unable to pay rent and utilities because of COVID-19.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted,”This will ensure that we can keep folks housed throughout our pandemic response and recovery efforts.”

The funds will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

In a letter informing the mayor and city council about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding,  City Manager Erik Walsh said, “A recommendation for implementation will be developed and brought to the Culture and Neighborhood Services Committee and then to the full City Council.”

The mayor responded in a tweet:

