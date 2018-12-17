San Antonio releases winter holiday schedule of City services

San Antonio – (KTSA News) – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Dec. 24, 2018-Jan. 1, 2019 in observance of the holiday season. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 26-31

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open

Municipal Court will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Dec. 26-31

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 26-31

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Dec. 26-30

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26-31

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 & 31; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-28; and regular hours Dec. 29-30

Central Library and all branch libraries open Dec. 27-29

Alamodome Box Office will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 26-28

Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter and garage holiday on Dec. 25

Centro de Artes Gallery open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-Dec. 30 & Jan. 1

La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open Dec. 26-30

San Antonio Botanical Garden will be open Dec. 26-31

Closed: