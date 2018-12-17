San Antonio releases winter holiday schedule of City services
By Don Morgan
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

San Antonio – (KTSA News) – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Dec. 24, 2018-Jan. 1, 2019 in observance of the holiday season. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

  • Police will be on duty
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 26-31
  • SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
  • Municipal Court will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28
  • Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Dec. 26-31
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 26-31
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Dec. 26-30
  • Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26-31
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 & 31; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-28; and regular hours Dec. 29-30
  • Central Library and all branch libraries open Dec. 27-29
  • Alamodome Box Office will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 26-28
  • Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter and garage holiday on Dec. 25
  • Centro de Artes Gallery open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-Dec. 30 & Jan. 1
  • La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31
  • Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open Dec. 26-30
  • San Antonio Botanical Garden will be open Dec. 26-31

Closed:

  • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
  • SAFD Administrative Offices
  • 3-1-1 will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions
  • All Metro Health clinics
  • Metro Health Food and Environmental Division
  • All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
  • Willie Velasquez and Claude Black community centers
  • Child Care Services administrative offices
  • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
  • Pre-K 4 SA school is closed Dec. 21-Jan. 5
  • Pre-K 4 SA CEO and Corporate Office is closed Dec. 24.-Jan. 1
  • Curbside Brush collection
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
  • Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will not be collected Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
  • Dead animal collection crews will be off duty Dec. 25 and Jan.1
  • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 (Pavilions, Sport Field and Gymnasium reservations can be made online based on availability)
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center are closed Dec. 22-25 and  Dec. 29-Jan. 1(designated Community Centers will offer camps Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4)
  • Fitness in the Park Classes not offered on Dec. 24 & 25 or Jan. 1
  • The Natatorium is closed for maintenance from Dec. 14-Jan. 14
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1
  • Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
  • Alamodome Box Office closed Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1
  • Alamodome Administrative Offices
  • Central Library and all branch libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26, 30-31 and Jan. 1
  • Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry will be closed from Dec. 24-Jan. 1
  • Development Services Department
  • Office of Historic Preservation
  • La Villita Administrative Offices closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1
  • Market Square Administrative Offices closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1
  • La Villita and Market Square will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
  • Centro de Artes Gallery will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31.
  • Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
  • Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1
