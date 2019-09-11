San Antonio remembers fallen heroes on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Hundreds are expected to climb the Tower of the Americas this morning to honor first responders who died at the World Trade Center in New York City on 9/11.
They’ll walk up the 952 steps to the top of the Tower of the Americas, each carrying the name and photo of a firefighter, law enforcement officer or paramedic who died 18 years ago after heading into the fiery inferno in an attempt to save lives. Three-hundred-forty-three New York City Fire Department firefighters, including a chaplain and a paramedic were killed at the World Trade Center that day, in addition to 8 emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services, and more than 60 law enforcement officers.
Most making the 110 9/11 Memorial Climb will be firefighters, many wearing full gear as they climb the steps twice to exceed the equivalent of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. Photos of the fallen heroes who died that day are posted on the wall along the stairwell in remembrance.
A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled this morning in remembrance of a graduate of Judson High School who was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11.
Lt. Col. Karen Wagner was working at the Pentagon when it was attacked 18 years ago and Wagner High School was named in her honor. Students at Wagner, Judson and Veterans memorial High Schools will pause to remember her during an extended advisory period, and a wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled at 9:45 this morning at her grave site at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. It will include remembrances of Lt. Col. Wagner’s contributions as a student and soldier, and will end with the playing of taps.