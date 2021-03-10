San Antonio requires masks at city facilities and River Walk when social distancing is not possible
Bailey Mozuch, Strash Foot and Ankle Care employee, wears a mask because of COVID-19. (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh is making it clear that masks will be required in city-owned facilities and parks, including the River Walk, when social distancing is not possible.
The state mandate expired at midnight, but city of San Antonio employees and members of the public accessing services in city buildings must continue wearing face coverings until further notice.
“Our highest priority is to ensure that the health and well-being of our employees and visitors is not affected,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “To ensure that face mask guidelines are followed we will have signage in all City facilities and our mask policy will be strictly enforced.”
The Parks and Recreation Department, in accordance with the Governor’s order and CDC guidelines, will continue to post signage in all parks and outdoor facilities to encourage the public to wear a mask if social distancing is not possible. Walsh says masks are required on “the city-owned River Walk” if people cannot maintain social distance.
As COVID infection rates continue to decline, the city will be reviewing its Return to Work Plan and safety protocols to develop a scaled reopening of city facilities over the next several weeks. The city’s plan will be guided by the weekly progression in our public health warning and indicator measures.
San Antonio plans to resume in-person regular Thursday meetings of City Council on April 8, but “B” sessions will be held virtually until further notice.