San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is shaping up to be a big week for the Texas Lottery with multiple million-dollar-winners already announced in the San Antonio area.

On Thursday, the Texas Lottery announced a $1 million dollar prize claimed by someone living in San Antonio. The anonymous winner won the top prize offered in the scratch game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at South Park Mall and it was the fourth out of eight top prizes offered in that game.

But that is not where the million-dollar winning ends in the region.

A person is Boerne claimed the top prize of $20 million dollars in the scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme. That winner also chose to remain anonymous, but we do know the ticket was purchased at a convenience store on E. Blanco Road.

As of right now, there are still two more top prizes of $20 million dollars available in the $20 Million Supreme scratcher game.

