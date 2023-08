BOSTON, MA- March 22, 2019: Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo By Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Powerball ticket bought at a Marbach Road HEB has made one San Antonio resident a millionaire.

Texas Lottery says the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn August 12. The red Powerball number was not a match.

But the winner still got a decent payday, claiming a 2 million dollar prize.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.