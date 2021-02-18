San Antonio resident escapes chimney fire at Northwest Side home
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeowner on the Northwest Side managed to escape when a chimney fire burned through the roof of her house.
The fire was called in at around 2:30 A.M. Thursday from the home on Hickory Springs Drive.
The homeowner had a big fire going in the fireplace but the flue in the chimney wasn’t working properly and the fire built to keep her warm, started to spread.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames form spreading to the connecting duplex and everybody got out safely.