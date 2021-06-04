San Antonio resident survey on FY 2022 budget now open

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio has officially opened the SA Speak Up resident survey on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“We encourage the entire community to complete the budget survey, it is one of the most important ways residents can help guide the City’s budget-making process,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “The pandemic has brought more needs and with budget restraints, we need input to balance the budget so that we can continue providing critical services to our residents and prioritize areas of need.”
The survey is available in English and Spanish through June 21 and gives residents a chance to weigh-in on service priorities as well as share thoughts on restoring services or programming from budget cuts from fiscal year 2020 and 2021. Officials said there are still financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can take the survey online at saspeakup.com and on mobile devices by texting SASpeakUp to 55000.
There will be two telephone town hall meetings on the budget where residents can give their thoughts: June 22 and June 23 starting at 6 p.m.