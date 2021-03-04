San Antonio resident wins millions in Lotto Texas drawing
Lotto Texas Winner/Photo-Texas Lottery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio is home to a new multi-millionaire.
A resident of the Alamo City won the estimated 5.5 million dollar prize in the January 20th Lotto Texas drawing.
When the winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Comanche, the future millionaire selected the cash value option.
They’ll get a little more than 4.3 million before taxes.
The winner wishes to remain anonymous.