San Antonio resident wins millions in Lotto Texas drawing

Don Morgan
Mar 4, 2021 @ 9:26am
Lotto Texas Winner/Photo-Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio is home to a new multi-millionaire.

A resident of the Alamo City won the estimated 5.5 million dollar prize in the January 20th Lotto Texas drawing.

When the winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Comanche, the future millionaire selected the cash value option.

They’ll get a little more than 4.3 million before taxes.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous.

 

