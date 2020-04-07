San Antonio residents are being urged to wear masks in public
San Antonio Food Bank volunteer wears mask at food giveaway, April, 2020-KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health is recommending that people over the age of 5 wear a face covering in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says they can be homemade masks or handkerchiefs, but he does not recommend surgical masks or N95 respirators, saying they should be reserved for emergency responders and health care providers. City employees will be issued masks.
Nirenberg says wearing a mask can reduce face-touching, which is one of the ways coronavirus is spread. He emphasized that staying home and adhering to social distancing guidelines when conducting essential activities in public are the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
There are 456 confirmed cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in Bexar County. Nirenberg says 77 patients have fully recovered.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that he has extended the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration by executive order through April 30.
It prohibits foreclosures, evictions, and price gouging. It also shuts down parks on Easter weekend. Like the mayor’s order last week, Wolff’s mandate prohibits nursing home employees from working at more than one facility.