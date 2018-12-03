San Antonio Restaurant Kicks Off Fundraising Program

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A local restaurant is wrapping up it’s 80th anniversary year by giving back to several local charities.

DeWese’s Tip Top Cafe on Fredericksburg Road invites you to sign up for community engagement program at the landmark diner. Any non-profit groups with valid 501c(3) designation, are invited to sign up for 20 percent of proceeds fundraising program.

Spokesperson Arthur Cavasos tells us receipts from each visit will be kept and displayed at the register. At the end of the period, all register receipts deposited by friends and generous strangers will be totaled and 20 percent of that total will be donated to the designated charity.

” All affinity groups who support non-profits be forewarned to keep an eye out for the date that your favorite charity will be having their day of dining at the iconic diner.”

For more details, contact General Manager Cecilio Ojeda at 210-732-0191. Non-profits may sign up for dates in 2019 as well.