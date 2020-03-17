San Antonio restaurants “losing about 30 percent of their business,” local restaurateur says
Jimmy Hasslocher, President and CEO of Frontier Enterprises/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – At least five states are closing restaurants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not the case in Texas.
Nevertheless, local eating establishments are taking a big hit, and some may not survive.
“Restaurants are running about 30 percent off right now throughout San Antonio, and people are trying to determine if they’re going to lock their doors or stay open. It’s critical,” said Jimmy Hasslocher, immediate past president of the Texas Restaurant Association.
Several eating establishments, such as Whataburger and Chick-fil-A, have shut down their dining areas. They’re continuing to offer drive-thru service. Some dine-in restaurants are now promoting take-out service as they strive to stay in business.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s most recent Public Health Emergency declaration prohibits mass gathering of 50 people or more, but it excludes San Antonio International Airport, schools, places of worship, museums, bus stops, office spaces, hotels or residential buildings. The mass gathering ban also does not apply to grocery stores, outdoor markets, bars and restaurants, medical facilities or detention centers.
Hasslocher says restaurants are highly regulated by the health department, and if you’re concerned about social distancing, there’s plenty of room right now in dining rooms.
“With restaurants losing about 30 percent of their business, there’s plenty of space where people can sit and not feel threatened about somebody sitting next to them,” he said.
Hasslocher is President and CEO of Frontier Enterprises, which includes Jim’s Coffee Shops, Magic Time Machine and La Fonda in Alamo Heights. He told KTSA News,”We’ll get through this and hopefully
have happy customers and see families in our stores and get back to what San Antonio is known for, and that’s great, friendly families, great outings, great food and a great city.”