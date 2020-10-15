      Weather Alert

San Antonio returns to Stage 1 watering restrictions Friday

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 15, 2020 @ 4:00pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was just a couple of weeks ago that the San Antonio Water System lifted stage 1 watering restrictions, but they’re back.  You can blame it on the unseasonably high temperatures and a lack of rain.

“San Antonio has missed the lower temperatures and rain we typically receive at this time of year. This has triggered higher water use for landscape irrigation,” said SAWS Conservation Director Karen Guz. “We are also seeing continued agricultural production to the west, which also affects aquifer levels in the San Antonio area.”

Stage 1  restrictions go into effect when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 monitoring well drops to 660 feet or below.

Starting Friday, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system will be allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, as determined by the last number of your street address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering days begin and end at midnight, and  overnight watering is not allowed. However, watering with a handheld hose is allowed on any day at any time.

