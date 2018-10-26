San Antonio Reverend removed from ministry

San Antonio -(KTSA News ) – A Reverend with the San Antonio Archdiocese has been removed form ministry after he was accused of child abuse.

A statement from the Archdiocese says that Reverend Edward Pavlicek has been under investigation since August when someone reported they were abused by him. The allegations date back to 1994.

The investigation was completed Thursday with the help of a Private Investigator and Archbishop Gustavo removed Rev. Pavlicek’s faculties today, prohibiting him from exercising any priestly ministry.

Rev. Pavlicek most recently served as pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Canyon Lake, beginning on July 1. Previous assignments included as pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz and its mission of Immaculate Conception in Marion; pastor of St. Mary Parish in Somerset; pastor of St. Benedict Church in San Antonio; parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Church in Floresville; parochial vicar of St. Leo the Great Church in San Antonio; and parochial vicar and temporary administrator of St. Ann’s Church in San Antonio.

This was the first allegation of child sexual abuse against Pavlicek.